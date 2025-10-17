Surgery takes key forward out of Fife Flyers line up for up to six weeks

Fife Flyers’ forward Justin Ducharme is set to undergo surgery this week.

The Canadian winger, one of the club’s key summer signings, faces a four to six week recovery.

He has already missed most of this season’s campaign after being injured in a collision with the boards in only his second game.

Ducharme had been working on his recovery and had earmarked a return to skating in training, but the news of the knee surgery came this week - keeping the top six forward out of the line-up until around mid-December. The club said the soft tissue injury hasn’t responded to rehab as predicted so he is set to undergo a minor op.

Justin Ducharme in action against Glasgow Clan in September (Pic: Al Goold)

It’s a big blow to head coach Jamie Russell who has seen his side struggle to hit the net without Ducharme and Swedish forward Johan Porsberger - their absence has had a significant impact on the lines with players stepping up and also soaking up additional ice time.

With Ducharme’s return on hold, the club can put him on the Injury Reserve (UIR) list, and draft in a replacement - if they can find the right player as cover.

The 25-year old, from Mirabel in Quebec, joined Flyers from a championship winning season with Trois-Rivieires Lions as they lifted the ECHL’s Kelly Cup. Ducharme also enjoyed success in junior hockey where he was a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Memorial Cup Champion with Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

He impressed coach Russell in pre-season training, and was a key figure in the club’s offensive firepower.

Russell and Max Birbraer, general manager, have spent much of the week speaking to players and against and watching video of possible targets.

“Our players continue to battle and compete in the face of the adversity we are facing,” said the coach. “We are in a stretch of eight games in 15 days. Our starts have been good, but we wear down and make mental mistakes as games progress. We have generated scoring chances but we are struggling to finish offensive chances into goals. This forces us to chase games.

“Max has made several offers to try to bring in help as we are very thin, most notably at in the forward positions, but we have to ensure we make prudent decisions due to the limit on player cards.

“We understand this is frustrating for everyone but we will continue to grind and navigate our way through this storm.”

Flyers travel to Northern Ireland on Saturday for what will be Belfast Giants; opening Elite League game before both teams make the return journey to play against Fife Ice Arena on Sunday - their sixth meeting since the season began.