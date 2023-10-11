Suspension for Dundee Stars player after bad hit on Fife Flyers’ defenceman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened during Sunday’s game in Dundee, and was reviewed by the league’s Department of Player Safety (DOPS). It said the onus was on the Stars player to “avoid delivering an illegal and dangerous hit” and banned him for one match. Inglis will miss Saturday’s road trip to Nottingham Panthers.

The hit came as Inglis dumped the puck into the attacking zone and Holwell went back to retrieve it, with Inglis pursuing on the forecheck. DOPS said Holwell looked to make a play around the net, and, as he did so, Inglis adjusted his course and hit him forcefully from behind and into the boards.

“The boarding rule puts the onus on the hitter to deliver a legal check. While we acknowledge that Holwell does adjust his body position to make a play on the puck, he does not do so in a way that absolves Inglis of responsibility for the nature of this hit. From the moment Holwell is at the hash marks and Inglis at the top of the circles, Inglis sees nothing but Holwell’s numbers until contact is made.

