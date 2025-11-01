Tenth straight loss for Fife Flyers leaves coach with frustrating sense of deja vu

“Same thing, different day” - head coach Jamie Russell’s assessment of Fife Flyers’ 5-1 loss on the road to Manchester Storm on Friday, and their seventh straight league defeat.

A tight 2-1 hockey game after two periods ran away from them in the third as the club’s recurring pattern emerged once again and more points disappeared.

Flyers have now lost their last ten games in all competitions, and there is absolutely no doubt fans are starting to look at what they see and comparing it to the horrors of last season – and that was not in the script, post take-over. Expectations are steadily being reviewed as the team searches for a spark to ignite their campaign, only to stumble over the same shortcomings game after game.

Flyers headed south minus the injured Justin Ducharme, and lost defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl through injury after just two shifts, but they were very much in this game for 40 minutes.

Garet Hunt celebrates his first goal for Fife Flyers (Pic: Mark Ferris)

Flyers came out hard in the opening period and gave Storm an early scare by hemming them in their own zone for extended spells. Despite the pressure, it was the home side who struck first - Brady Gilmour pounced on a turnover and broke away, pulling off a slick move to fake Shane Owen to the backhand before cutting to his forehand to slide the puck home with 15:12 left in the period.

Fife’s powerplay unit hit back quickly after JD Dudek was called for high-sticking, with Garet Hunt firing a pinpoint shot from the faceoff dot that beat Drew DeRidder cleanly to tie the game - it was his first goal for Fife.

Manchester regained the lead before the intermission when Stephen Johnson converted a loose puck in front of Owen with just four minutes remaining.

The second period was dominated by Storm, as the home side piled on the pressure with a flurry of chances. Owen was at his acrobatic best to keep Fife in the game, producing a remarkable stretching pad save on a two on zero chance and flashing the glove to deny another cross-ice effort.

The next goal was always key to the outcome, and, once again, it came at Flyers’ expense

They coughed up the puck just outside their blueline, Storm transitioned quickly with Gary Haden setting up Gilmour to beat a sprawling Owen. Quick goals from Dennis Busby and Brendon Clavelle inside three minutes hoisted the final scoreline to a worryingly familiar 5-1.

Russell was left to reflect on his top end platters playing too many minutes, individual mistakes killing his team, and losing another defenceman to injury.

Blueliner Ryan Nicholson summed it up: “It’s been repetitive mistakes that are killing us. We’re acknowledging it, but when are we actually going to learn and do it? That seems to be our Achilles heel at the moment.”

Nicholson was full of praise for his goaltender: “Shane’s doing everything for us. It’s crucial, but we’re not doing enough work in front of him. That’s on all of us - every guy skating in front needs to be better, period.”

> Flyers have back to back games at Fife Ice Arena this weekend. Glasgow Clan are in town for a Challenge Cup tie (7:00pm), and Sheffield Steelers hit the ice in league action on Sunday evening (5:00pm)