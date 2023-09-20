Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They started to emerge in training camp as Tom Coolen brought together a new-look team, most of which was brand new to Fife as well as the UK.

Forwards Max Humitz came to Flyers via Kalamazoo Wings, South Carolina Stingrays, and Grand Rapids Griffins, while Collin Shirley arrived after two seasons in Poland and Hungary. Their new coach was on both radars.

“I’d been playing AHL and ECHL the last few years and wasn’t moving up and decided to try something different,” said Humitz. “I’d never been to Europe before so it was a good time to explore and see a different part of the world. I was aware of the EIHL, but not necessarily Fife - but I knew Tom from years back so it was it was an easy conversation when he called.”

Collin Shirley in action for Fife Flyers (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

For Shirley, Coleen was a familiar figure from opposing benches when he iced with Cracovia Krakow in Poland.

“He is a personable coach with great relationships with the players. He wants a hard working team, that competes - he is determined but also someone the guys can approach, that’s a big part of the room.”Fife wasn’t entirely new to Shirley thanks to former import Carson Stadnyk, a team mate across three seasons at the University of Saskatchewan from 2018-2020.

“He gave me the low down on Fife with a lot of good things to say,” he said. More of those ties continue to be uncovered over the last fortnight as the team starts to gel.

“Every year is new,” said Humitz. “You make 18 new friends as you socialise and grab a coffee after training, get to know each other, and find out who you have played with. “

“Everyone has left home and it’s easy to come to the rink and build those relationships,” added Shirley. “You’re art the rink every day for a couple of hours - that’s the best time of the day.”

“Having Clan as rivals makes the games that much more important. The games will be fun,” said Humitz. “Every game in this competition matters - we want to collect points.”