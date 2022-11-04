Fife Flyers Hockey Show in 2019- pictured are Ali McLaren, Bari McKenzie, Mike Cazzola, James Isaacs, Adam Morrison and Allan Crow (Pic: Derek Young)

The live show takes place at Styx, in Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, November 9 from 7;00pm

It’s the first show since the pandemic, and it promises a night of stories from the dressing-room.

The Hockey Show is hosted by Allan Crow, editor of the Fife Free Press, and Ali McLaren of Flyers TV.

They will be joined on stable by a number of players to chat about their careers, and reveal some anecdotes from behind the scenes.

First staged in 2019, the Hockey Show proved to be a big hit with fans, and there are plans to stage several throughout the new season.