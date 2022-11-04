The Hockey Show: Fife Flyers and Fife Free Press team up for live show
Fife Flyers and the Fife Free Press are teaming up to launch The Hockey Show.
The live show takes place at Styx, in Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, November 9 from 7;00pm
It’s the first show since the pandemic, and it promises a night of stories from the dressing-room.
The Hockey Show is hosted by Allan Crow, editor of the Fife Free Press, and Ali McLaren of Flyers TV.
They will be joined on stable by a number of players to chat about their careers, and reveal some anecdotes from behind the scenes.
Most Popular
First staged in 2019, the Hockey Show proved to be a big hit with fans, and there are plans to stage several throughout the new season.
Tickets are priced at just £5, and the remaining seats can be snapped up at Flyers Shop during Saturday’s game against Guildford Flames at Fife Ice Arena.