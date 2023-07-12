The modern and historic Fife ties of new Fife Flyers signing, Collin Shirley

The winger’s grandfather, Jim, was a netminder and the “permanent sub goalie” for NHL outfit Detroit Redwings in 1948/49. He was subsequently traded to Cleveland in the AHL for one Harry McQueston who found himself playing in Kirkcaldy in 1952-53.

McQueston is often billed as Flyers’ former NHL goalie. He did indeed make the show and even saw his name engraved on the Stanley Cup after being called up to cover for the absent spare goalie for the playoffs, but he never did see ice time.

Given the tightness of the goalies’ union, it’s entirely possible his and grandpa Shirley’s paths crossed in a rink somewhere in North America all those decades ago.

Collin Shirley #15 of the Kamloops Blazers in action with Mitchell Walter of the Edmonton Oil Kings during a 2014 WHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

It’s one for the 27-year skater to investigate as he prepares to make his debut in UK hockey after a season with UTE in the Hungarian leagues after five seasons in the WHL where he was a stand-out with the Kamloops Blazers and then three with the University of Saskatchewan.

Shirley, however, has had to share the hockey spotlight with two siblings - sisters Sophie and Grace.

Sophie played centre with the University of Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey team in the NCAA ranks, and, as a rookie, lifted the NCAA national championship trophy. Her CV also includes Canada’s under-18 women’s team, the national women’s development team and senior national women’s team. Younger sister, Grace, has spent the past four seasons with the University of Wisconsin.

And, one more family link - cousin Adam Beckman was a 2019 third round draft by Minnesota Wild where he placed nine games in 2022-23, and is set to lace ‘em up with Idaho Wild in the AHL this coming season.

That hockey pedigree will stand Shirley in good stead as he moves from Europe to Fife, following in the skate trails of his UTE team-mate Kyle Just, who spent a season with Flyers in 2019-20. He won’t be arriving without insight into the dressing-room or the town.

Shirley said: “I have heard great things about Kirkcaldy and the organisation, and can’t wait to meet the staff and team-mates in preparation for the 23/24 hockey year. “