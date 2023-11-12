A Dundee Stars forward who floored a Fife Flyers’ player with a cynical elbow at a face-off has been hit with a three game ban.

Johnny Walker left Kyle Osterberg on the ice after the cheap elbow at the puck drop after his team had scored a goal. It went unpunished by the match officials, despite rink staff having to clear some blood from the ice.

Walker, however, was nailed by the Department of Player Safety (DOPS) which reviewed the footage and banned him for three games. It is the second suspension the Stars’ forward has picked up this season, and he will now be considered a repeat offender by the disciplinary body.

Walker’s senseless hit came at the restart after Stars’ fifth goal. They players were lined up for the puck-drop when he sent Osterberg to the ice.

Johnny Walker in action for Dundee Stars against Fife Flyers (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

DOPS noted: “Stars win the faceoff and Walker spins in front of Osterberg in an attempt to take away his skating lane. Osterberg attempts to skate directly past Walker, who raises his left arm and extends his elbow into Osterberg's head, knocking him to the ice. This is elbowing.

“It is important to note that on this play Osterberg is not in possession of the puck and ineligible to be hit. While Walker is entitled to hold his ice, with Osterberg skating past him, instead of keeping his elbow tucked tightly to his chest or body, he extends it up and away from his chest, driving it directly into the head of Osterberg.

“What causes this play to rise to the level of supplementary discipline is Walker's significant extension of his elbow upwards and the direct head contact combined with the force of the blow on a non-puck carrier.”