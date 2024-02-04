Three points & a Stornoway black pudding are just perfect for Fife Flyers’ coach Tom Coolen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flyers needed to at least split the double header with Manchester Storm. They went one better with three of the four points, and a solid 4-1 win on home ice. The winning margin could have been much wider but for some timely saves from netminder Evan Weninger, and with Glasgow Clan faltering, the pressure is starting to rack up in the race for the play-offs with Fife aiming to hit form with precision timing.

“The big picture was one point last night and two tonight. We had our eyes on the prize tonight,” said head coach Coolen. “We scored where we had to, controlled the puck when we had to and a very poised performance. Since December, we have got points each weekend - we're over the Christmas insanity of all these games. We are on the right road.”Coolen was more than happy with the weekend which saw Flyers icing with a second emergency netminder cover with Dominic Salama stepping in to hold the fort with Shane Owen unavailable. His arrival came just as the club let previous short-term cover Kevin Lindskoug go. He subsequently signed for rivals Glasgow Clan.

Salama had a solid weekend, and impressed the home fans in Sunday’s win.

Tom Coolen had plenty to savour from this weekend (Pic: Scott Wiggins)

“I was pretty pleased with the result,” said Coolen. “We said let's show poise, control the puck and perform better with the lead than we have done. We can all remember being up 3-0 to Cardiff who came back and beat us 4-3. That happens - but we were not having a repeat of that tonight.”