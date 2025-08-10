Title winning forward unveiled as latest summer signing by Fife Flyers

Fife Flyers have move a step closer to completing their roster with the signing of another new import forward.

Justin Ducharme brings AHL and ECHL experience to the dressing-room, and is a former team-mate of Charles-Antoine Paiment who was a late addition to the Fife team last season.

The 25-year old, from Mirabel in Quebec, joins Flyers from a championship winning season with Trois-Rivieires Lions as they lifted the ECHL’s Kelly Cup. Ducharme also enjoyed success in junior hockey where he was a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Memorial Cup Champion with Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Jamie Russell, Flyers’ head coach, said: “Justin is coming off a championship season in the ECHL. He plays with great pace and he’s a complete player with solid habits. He has put up outstanding numbers.”

Justin Ducharme #71 of the Chicoutimi Sagueneens celebrates an empty net goal late in the third period with teammates Jerrmy Groleau and Morgan Nauss (Pic: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

In the ECHL, Ducharme recorded 153 points (59 goals 44 assists) in 246 games across all Competitions during which time he iced with the Idaho Steelheads, and Trois-Rivieires. He was part of Steelheads regular season championship winning roster when the team lifted the Brabham Cup.

Last season saw him play outweigh North America for the first time, icing with Slovakian side HC Nove Zamky and Czechia outfit, Berani Zli in the second tier.

Max Birbraer, Flyers’ GM and president welcomed his signing, adding: “Another solid piece of the puzzle snaps down the picture is starting to take shape.”

He hailed the forward as “a well rounded, hard working player with an offensive upside who prides himself on winning,” adding: “That is exactly the type of culture we are trying to inject into this line up. I look forward to working with this player.”

Ducharme is the 18th signing of the summer, and he will wear the number 71 jersey.

> Flyers have unveiled discount ticket prices for their pre-season exhibition games- the first time fans will get to see a new-look team hit the ice.

They can watch both matches against Romanian touring side Corona Brasov for just £20. The teams meet at Fife Ice Arena on Thursday, August 28 and Saturday 30th.

Individual match admission has been set at £12 - £6 cheaper than the pre-season games staged 12 months ago. Adults with season tickets can see the games for £10 each, with under-15s paying £5.Gen eral admission prices are £12 and £6.