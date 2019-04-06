Todd Dutiaume: Fife Flyers showed heart in play-off first leg

Todd Dutiaume praised his players for their valiant performance in tonight's play-off quarter-final first leg.

But the Fife Flyers head coach admitted they will need to produce even better in the second leg at the Motorpoint Arena tomorrow.

Fife Flyers celebrate Joe Basaraba's goal in tonight's 3-3 draw with Nottingham Panthers. Pic: Jillian McFarlane

Flyers and Nottingham Panthers are locked at 3-3 after three periods, effectively half-time in the tie, but with Panthers on home ice tomorrow, they will be strong favourites to progress to the finals next weekend, particularly with Fife nursing a short bench due to injury and suspension.

However, Fife's performance in their final home match of the season - they deserved to win but found Panthers netminder Patrick Munson in superb form - will give them plenty hope that they can cause an upset.

