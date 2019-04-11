Todd Dutiaume ready to lead Fife Flyers into another season

Todd Dutiaume is ready and willing for another season at the helm of Fife Flyers.

The club’s longest-serving head coach has just completed his 20th year with the Kirkcaldy club having initially joined as a player back in the BNL days.

The latest Elite League campaign ended in disappointment at the weekend as Dutiaume’s injury and suspension-hit side lost out to Nottingham Panthers in the play-off quarter-finals.

But the 45-year-old has told directors he remains determined to take the club forward, while continuing to work alongside assistant coach Jeff Hutchins.

“I’m out of contract right now, but absolutely, I would love to be back,” he told the Press.

“Jeff and I have a great working relationship which has strengthened over the last three seasons.

“Our roles are clearly defined now, and it’s not a feeling out process anymore.

“We think along the same lines, and we’re always constantly planning about moving forward and making this team better.”

Confirmation over next season’s coaching set-up is now in the hands of club directors.