Travel chaos hits Fife Flyers’ pre-season plans as exhibition games cancelled

Fife Flyers’ pre-season plans have been thrown into disarray after their opponents were unable to travel to Scotland.

They were due to meet Romanian club Corona Brasov tonight (Thursday) and again on Saturday at Fife Ice Arena in the first games played since the new owners took over - but cancelled flights have thwarted all their opponent’s travel plans.

The games have now been postponed, and Flyers are trying to find alternative opposition so the new-look team can get its first competitive action under the watchful eye of new coach, Jamie Russell.

A big crowd was expected at the rink tonight, but news of the cancellation was confirmed this morning.

The Romanian team was originally scheduled to fly from Bucharest on Wednesday, but after boarding the aeroplane they were advised after a 90-minute wait that the flight had been cancelled.

The club worked with Flyers’ management to source alternative flights and flew into Istanbul last night, where they boarded a plane to Edinburgh this morning, only to be further advised that this alternative had also been cancelled. The Brasov management, staff and players had been attempting to travel to Scotland for 48 hours, which also resulted in them having to spend the night in Istanbul Airport.

A club statement said: “While it is an extremely frustrating outcome, it has become apparent that Brasov will be unable to travel any further and player welfare is paramount in a situation such as this. We would like to thank everyone at CSM Corona Brasov for working with us and doing everything they could to travel for the games.”

Tickets bought will be automatically valid for any alternative matches. Fans who cannot attend or only wanted to see Brasov can get refunds at [email protected]. Added the club: “We appreciate many fans will be emailing the club over the coming days in relation to this, we are sure you can appreciate that we will likely be inundated and kindly request you bear with us as we process emails.”