Two former Fife Flyers imports are set to become team-mates back in Canada.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Massimo Carozza has signed for Laval Pétroliers in the semi-pro LNAH based in the providence of Quebec - the club Phelix Martineau joined earlier this summer.

It marks a return home for the 29-year old Carozza who played junior hockey with the Quebec Remparts and the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles before going on to university at Concordia. He has played several seasons in Europe, including Italy and then the UK where he iced with Nottingham Panthers prior to joining Flyers last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carozza is one of a number of players from last season’s roster to confirm new clubs, but many have yet to declare their next move.

Massimo Carozza has returned to Quebec for the new ice hockey season (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

From the defence, Daniel Krenzelok returned home to sign for Czech2 club, HC Dukla Jihlava who he previously played with in 2020-21, while Olivier LeBlanc joined ECHL outfit Tahoe Knight Monsters.

Popular forward Lucas Chiodo returned to play in the Alps League with Asiago.