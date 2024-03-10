Two-goal Max Humitz hails 'full team effort’ from Fife Flyers in Blaze win
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Canadian forward, one of six players to break the 30-point barrier for the season, added two more goals to his tally in the 5-2 victory, both of them on the powerplay. He admitted being part of the special unit has been a blast.
“It’s a team effort,” he said. “We like to have a good time practicing and working on our skills, and it is good we have gelled these past two months. Johan (Erikkson) is a great passer, Lucas (Chiodo) has great vision and you have Teemu (Pulkinnen) winning face offs and Sean (Giles) giving us the passes.”
The goals were key to overcoming Blaze and delivering a result that dragged the Midlanders deeper into the play-off race.
“We just dominated from the get go. They got an early powerplay goal but we bounced back. We played well five on five, and the powerplay and penalty kill teams were good.”He also paid tribute to netminder Shane Owen who made a number of timely saves to keep Blaze’s forwards at bay.
“Sometimes we get caught cheating, and he is the guy we rely on at the back to make the saves,” he said. “We wouldn’t be in a spot fighting for the play-offs without him.”