Two goals in 18 seconds put Fife Flyers on road to key win in play-off race

The returns also turned up the heat on a Glasgow Clan side that has started to wobble and now looks vulnerable as the heat is turned up.

Flyers’ 4-1 win over Storm at Fife Ice Arena was built on the back of a solid 3-0 opening period, with two goals in 18 seconds taking the wind out of the visitors’ sails. The margin could have been much higher - netminder Evan Weninger more than earned his corn with some big saves at key moments. He played his part which is more than could be said for some of the skaters in front of him. Too many seemed to check out of this game long before the final buzzer.

Johan Erikkson enjoyed a fine evening with a hat-trick, while Troy Lajeunesse sank the other counter. Chances fell across the lines, and although they weren’t converted, the lead never felt fully tested let alone put under intense pressure. Defensively, Flyers also looked sound, with emergency cover netminder, Dominic Salama enjoying a fine 60 minutes between the pipes, and Jonas Emmerdahl and Aleksi Makela farming a solid partnership.

Johann Eriksson celebrates one of his hat-trick of goals (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Storm struggled to retain possession as Flyers managed so much of the puck, and they looked vulnerable as Lajeunesse and Kyle Osterberg both looked to the roof as they saw glorious shots just sail inches too high.

Storm’s forward Loren Ulett handed Fife five of their six powerplays with a string of minor penalties - his frustrations and scunnered look pretty much summed up the mood on the away bench.

Fife took just over seven minutes to blow the game open in style with two goals back to back. Erikkson netted off a pass from Osterberg at 8:15, and then again at 8:33 with huge credit to Lucas Chiodo for his work to set up the chance.

Cam Critchlow saw a flick come off Salama’s bar before Fife went into a commanding 3-0 lead through Lajeunesse after 14 minutes, and they extended that lead further in the opening minutes of the second period as Ulett served the first of back to back penalties. Teemu Pulkinnen spin 360 degrees in front of the net, and the rebound from his effort fell for Erikkson to sweep home his hat-trick counter.