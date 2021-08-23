Two Scots return for Fife Flyers

Andy Little between the pipes for Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

Andy Little and Scott Jamieson are returning for 2021/22 having both previously iced in Kirkcaldy for the club.

Flyers have signed four British players to the club for the new season, with Jamieson and Little joining Bari McKenzie and Craig Peacock.

Netminder Little joined the Flyers in 2017/18, and has made four appearances in goal for the club.

Scott Jamieson

20-year-old Scott Jamieson grew up in Kirkcaldy and will mark his second season as part of the Fife Flyers squad, having made the move up from SNL side the Kirkcaldy Kestrels for the 2019/20 season.

He played his way up the youth system in Fife, having iced for the Fife Flames and the Falcons.

He has also made five appearances for the Great Britain U18 side.

Fife Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume said: “Andy is a fantastic person and a great teammate – he is liked by everyone and is a hardworking guy who is keen to get better all the time.

“He has made progress from being the third goalie on the team to holding that backup slot, the position was always going to be his.

“I have had a few talks with Andy and there was concerns about him starting his own business and moving forward in life over the pandemic that we may lose him, but he is keen and excited to get back on the ice and we are thrilled to have Andy back with us this year and backing up Shane Owen.

“Scott joined us in the last proper season and has and been cutting his teeth slowly over that time.

"The pandemic got in the way of his development a little bit, but we will continue pressing forward with that.

“He has a good skating ability, he is getting stronger, he worked hard with our strength and conditioning coach last season and him and I have had conversations about what it is going to take to be successful and get to have playing time in this league.

“We have worked hard in training with him on his positional play too, but at this point in his development it is important that he gets real time minutes, gets an opportunity to show folk what he is capable of and the type of player that he wants to be.