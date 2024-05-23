Two year deal for Shane Owen will see him pass another Fife Flyers’ club record

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shane Owen will be back at Fife Flyers next season. The netminder has signed a new two year deal that will keep him with the Kirkcaldy club until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Head coach Tom Coolen made no secret of the fact he wanted his number one netminder on board next season, so it was no surprise to see him unveiled as the first signing of the summer.

The netminder is Flyers’ all-time leader for netminder appearances in the EIHL, and is one of the key pillars of the squad.

Coolen said: “ “Shane has been a solid performer for the club, for a number of years and last year was one of the best seasons of his career. We want to continue with that type of performance as we move forward.”

Shane Owen is the first signing of the summer confirmed by Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

Owen’s links with Flyers date back to season 2016-17 when he arrived at the club from ECHL outfit Elmira Jackals. He returned in 2018 and again in 2021 after spells with Belfast Giants, Katowice in Poland - where he was coached by Coolen.

Last season saw him sidelined with injury at a key time in the club’s campaign, but returned to hit a rich vein of form in the drive to make the play-offs. His 48 appearances saw him become the club’s all-time leader for appearances by a netminder - and another landmark will he hit just two games into the new season when he will pass James Isaacs’ club record for most appearances in the EIHL by a non-homegrown player.