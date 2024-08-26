Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drake Pilon is looking forward to getting a first full season under his belt at Fife Flyers.

The forward came in midway through last season, and is one of only three returnees from that roster as coach Tom Coolen gets to work with a lineup which has a quartet of Kazakhstan skaters as well as a number of players new to UK hockey.

The former Kalamazoo Wings forward added what Coolen called sandpaper and grit to the team - and is an upbeat figure in the dressing-room and on road trips.

Coming back was “not really a tough decision” he admitted.

Drake Pilon with young fans at Saturday's game (Pic: Derek Young)

“I could have gone back to North America but the team Tom put together Lucas Chiodo and I talked about - and, why not.”Pilon admitted to “unfinished business” with Flyers as well. Button line - he wants to deliver more for the team. “I didn’t like what I did last season” he said. “I want to contribute more than just hitting”

Flyers would certainly get the benefit of that increased output from a player who has won many fans around the rink.

And Pilon is already feeling settled back in the dressing-room despite the wholescale absence of faces from last season.

“We are a tight group already,” he said. “The guys are already gelling well. The Kazakhstan players are good guys. I think we will be good - we’ll be fine. We just got to get the get the rust out.

Pilon enjoyed the opening weekend despite two losses to Dundee Stars: “We moved the puck well, and when Martin Latal comes in, we’ll be great team. These games help build momentum and get us comfortable. Some guys haven’t skated in summer, and even if you do it’s hard to mimic the pace of a real game.”