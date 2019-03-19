Video: ‘Dangerous, vicious hit’ which ended Fife Flyers star’s season

Fife Flyers have released footage of the shocking hit on key player Chase Schaber which could have ended his season.

The Canadian forward was checked into the boards in a game against Sheffield Steelers on Sunday, March 10.

Chase Schaber lies injured on the ice after a hit in the game versus Sheffield Steelers (Pic: Steve Gunn)

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, branded the hit as “dangerous” and “vicious.” Steelers’ defenceman Aaron Johnson was thrown out of the game, but did not face any additional punishment from the league’s Department of Player Safety (DOPSD), despite Flyers submitting additional video footage.

It clearly showed Schaber standing away from the boards when he was hit from behind, sending him flying, and his head striking just below the plexi.

Dutiaume branded it “one of the worst hits I’ve seen for a long time – certainly one of the most dangerous and vicious.”

It sparked a retaliatory fight between Johnson and Fife’s Dannick Gauthier who was also thrown out.

The footage wasn’t included in the original highlights package, but it was released today.

Flyers tweeted: “It’s unlikely that Flyers Forward, Chase Schaber, will return to the ice this season following a boarding incident on March 10.”

Head Coach Todd Dutiaume: “It’s frustrating to lose a key player in such a manner as we try secure a play-off spot.”

Schaber’s absence comes at a critical time of the season with Flyers one of six clubs chasing the four remaining play-off spots.