Watch as Fife Flyers’ fans raise the roof as coach Tom Coolen announces his return

The man who has rekindled the sport in Kirkcaldy joined his team on the ice for a final bow after a 4-1 loss to Sheffield Steelers saw the club exit the quarter-finals on a 12-5 aggregate score. It was Flyers’ first taste of play-off competition since 2018.

Coolen said: ”I know a good place when I see one, This is a good place. I deal with straight headed people, the club has great fans who appreciate a hard working hockey team, and it is a beautiful country. Why would I not come back? There are a lot of things I want to do - on and off the ice.”

The buzz around the team has built up since New Year. Crowds rose, and the team clicked into a groove which saw it become one of the league’s top form teams. A last day loss to Dundee Stars handed them the toughest play-off test against Steelers, who are bidding for a Grand Slam with the league title and Challenge Cup already in the bag.

Tom Coolen on the bench as Fife Flyers - and he will be back next season (Pic: Derek Young)