Watch as Fife Flyers retire the jersey number of Mark Morrison, one of the club’s greatest servants

Fife Flyers have formally retired the jersey number worn by Mark Morrison - one of the greatest coaches and players in the club’s history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Canadian star led the team to back to back championship victories, and a Grand Slam in an illustrious 12-year career in Kirkcaldy.

Known to all as Mo, he set the standard on and off the ice, and gave the fans some of the moist exciting times in the modern era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a video message broadcast before his number 17 jersey was raised to the rafters he recalled the great players he iced with, the fans whose passion and enthusiasm made hockey nights so special, and the enduring friendships he made during his time in the Kingdom.

Steven King and Todd Dutiaume with Mark Morrison's jersey (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Now head coach with Manitoba Moose in the AHL, Mark’s jersey was presented on the ice by lifelong fan, and friend, Marion Watterston, and raised to the roof by former team-mates Steven King and Todd Dutiaume, whose jersey numbers will also be formally retired in the coming weeks; accolades many fans believe are long overdue.

Morrison joined the club as a foil for NHL legend Doug Smail in 1993-94 - he was signed by Jim Lynch - and then moved into a player-coach role after Ron Plumb’s return proved short-lived in 1996.

He stuck with the club as the BNL imploded, and led it into the Northern Premier League, spending over a decade in Kirkcaldy before returning to North America where he has coached in the AHL and was also assistant coach to the Anaheim Ducks.