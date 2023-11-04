Watch Fife Flyers tribute to Adam Johnson before their game against Glasgow Clan
Fife Flyers and Glasgow Clan paid fitting tribute to Adam Johnson before their game at Fife Ice Arena tonight.
Coaches Tom Coolen and Jason Morgan laid a wreath at centre ice as the players from both teams stood in a circle and joined a huge crowd in a minute’s silence and then a minute’s applause in memory of the Nottingham Panthers player who died after a freak on-ice accident in a game at Sheffield last weekend. A book of condolence was also placed in the foyer for fans to sign.
There was a special poignant moment midway through the game as Kyle Osterberg fired home Flyers second goal. He was a friend and team-mate of Johnson, and pointed to the roof as he marked the moment.