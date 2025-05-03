Watch our video guide to new exhibition of Fife Flyers' memorabilia Kirkcaldy Galleries
The players were reunited on stage for a special live show at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Friday night for a night of stories and memories. It was the single biggest hockey event staged in Fife.
The players also donned specially designed jackets and replicas of the strips they wore in their legendary triumph at Wembley Arena in London exactly 40 years ago. It remains one of the greatest moments in the club’s near 90-year history, and one which sparked a fanbase that spanned a generation.
Canadian stars Rom Plumb, Dave Stoyanovich and Danny Brown flew in specially for the weekend, while the team’s home based players travelled to Fife.
The show also reunited many long-standing hockey fans who flocked to the theatre to hear the stories behind the scenes from a never to be forgotten season, and see rare footage of the team in action as it won the play-off title, finished second in the league and runners-up in the Bluecol Cup.
It was followed with an informal launch of the exhibition upstairs at Kirkcaldy Galleries.It is free to view and runs until June 8. It is packed with memorabilia donated by players and fans that will spark recollections of great days from the past.
On display are old team jerseys and jackets, as well as the watches the players received instead of medals at that 1985 triumph at Wembley Arena in London. There are also archive videos which show clips from landmark games that season.
It also captures the impact the team had on the community, and how it forged a whole new fan base which endured for a the next generation.
The exhibition was curated by Alan Westwater, Flyers’ former programme editor, and lifelong fan. He was part of the team at the helm of the celebrations which also includes John Ross, Iain Anderson and Joe Rowbotham, former assistant team manager of the Wembley team, and Allan Crow, editor of the Fife Free Press.
