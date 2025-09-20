Wayne Gretzky heading to Fife for Alfred Dunhill Links Championships

Legendary ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky is coming to Fife.

The player known as the Great One is flying in to take part in the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championships which runs from October 2-5. It is played over the Old Course in St Andrews, as well as Kingsbarns in the town, and Carnoustie., and opening days are free to watch.

It is Gretzky’s first appearance in the competition which brings the greatest golfers to the Kingdom along with an array of mega stars music and movies.

The arrival of the NHL star is certain to excite fans in the Kingdom, with a chance to see him up and close on their doorstep. Gretzky’s glittering career saw him hailed as one of the greatest in the history of the sport, with spells icing for LA Kings, Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers

Wayne Gretzky is considered the greatest of all time (PIc: Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

He is one of a number of huge names coming set to fly in for this year’s tournament. Also tee-ing off is Scottish tennis legend Andy Murray, along with Hollywood star Michael Douglas, rock legend Huey Lewis, Ronan Keating and cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

Golf stars also taking part include Bubba Watson, Louis Ooshuizen and Padraig Harrington.

Entry is free for the first three days of the championship but tickets, costing £21.20 for adults, are required for Sunday, October 5. For details, go to https://www.alfreddunhilllinks.com/tickets/