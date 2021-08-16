Young Fife ice hockey player signs for rivals Glasgow Clan

The move brings him back north of the border after a spell with Sheffield IceDogs before the pandemic put the sport on hold.

Cochrane, a GB international, came through Fife’s junior development system, icing with Fife Flames, Fife Falcons and Kirkcaldy Kestrels before making his senior debut in 2017-18.

The 20-year old from Kirkcaldy moved into the NIHL with Steeldogs for 2019-20.

Reece Cochrane (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

He said: “It’s been a long 18 months without any hockey, but can’t wait to get playing and being around a team again.

“It sort of feels like a lost year, but it’s been replaced by the excitement that we’re almost back to normality and into a routine.

“I’m still young and I hope I’ve got a long career ahead and this move to Glasgow could set me up and progress me further.”Cochrane admitted it will be strange returning to Fife to play against his home town team.

“I watched all the games when I was younger and been on the bench for games with the Clan,” he said. ““It’s always a good game between them and it’s one of the games I’m looking forward to.”

Clan’s new coach. Malcolm Cameron has high hopes for him

“Reece is a young defenceman who has experience of this league from before and has some upside to his game,” he said.

"He sees the ice well, competes hard and I love working with young players who can learn and improve quickly.

