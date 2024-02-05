Young Kirkcaldy ice hockey players get Scottish call up for tournament in Slovakia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The boys - from Kirkcaldy youth teams Red Wings, Phantoms, Flames and Falcons - are highly rated by club chairman Daryl Venters.

Venters, who will travel out to Bratislava with the boys in his role as under-13s coach, said: "I think they will all compete very well in Bratislava. The under-16s played at that last year and I think they won it.

"It will be very difficult this time though. Hockey in Slovakia is their main sport so they take it very seriously. There could be national sides involved in the competition, but if it is not it will be high end Slovakian teams.

Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club squad members who have been picked to represent Scotland in Bratislava (Submitted pics)

"The best Slovakian club side would probably destroy our team at that age. That's the difference in skill levels."

This year's EMF Tournament in Bratislava will see Scotland under-11s and under-13s take part from April 30 to May 5, before our under-15s and under-17s compete from June 4 to 9.

Although the exact make-up of the tournament is still to be finalised, it is known that Scotland's matches will be played in a round robin format against up to six other squads, with the top two teams then contesting the final.

Representing Scotland in Bratislava are: U11s Mason Kelly, Matthew McGroarty, Jenson Reid; U13s Jackson O'Neil, Ryan Venters, Ben Spears, Harry Hudson, Charlie McLean, Aaron Guild (reserve); U15s Cole Wallace, Barri O'Hare, Finlay O'Neil, Callum McLaren, Caiden Forbes, Cole Giannandrea; U17s Jack Malcomson, Jack McGowan, Harris Piotrowicz, John Haig, Logan Adam (reserve).

Brodie Kay (left) and Josh Saunders are both extremely highly rated by their club side

Venters added: "Our club's players are all from Kirkcaldy other than Cole who is from Auchterarder but he's a Fife boy through and through as far as club membership is concerned as he's been here all his days.

"We treat them all as local boys."

The various squads will have other Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club officials in managerial positions, with Lynsey Kelly in charge of the under-11s.

Alan O'Neill will help Venters coach the under-13s, while the under-15s will be coached by Aaron Gregor and managed by Barry O'Hare. And Kirkcaldy's Kyle Horne is Scotland under-17s coach.

In another top honour, teenage Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club defencemen Brodie Kay and Josh Saunders have both been picked to represent Great Britain at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Championships in Sosnowiec, Poland, from April 17 to 23.

The Division 2, Group A stage of the tournament sees the Brits in with Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Romania and the Netherlands. Group winner will be promoted to play in Division 1 of next year's World Championships, with the bottom team relegated.

Kay, who plays for Kirkcaldy Kestrels, is also signed up with the senior Fife Flyers team. Saunders stars for the Fife Falcons and Kirkcaldy Kestrels and also trains with the Flyers.

Club chairman Venters added: "I personally think that Great Britain will be going there for gold medals. That's what the objective will be because they need to get promoted to that other group.

"Brodie is probably the best player of his age group, he's an absolutely phenomenal talent, an elite skater, as good as you'll ever see in that age group.

"He has a high end skill set and his shooting is great. He has a two-way game so he's an offensive defenceman if you like.

"Josh is a big skater, a strong player with a great shot, a nightmare to play against. If you are a forward and you're going up against Josh you need to be prepared because you are going to be in a battle.

"Josh has not had it quite as easy. He's missed the last two selections but through hard work, determination an resilience he has battled his way into that 18s squad and he is also phenomenal.

"They're our top prospects and we are over the moon as a club that not just one but two of our club members are in the GB team, because getting one in is a massive achievement.

"This is Brodie's third time picked now. He's played for the 16s and the 18s before. This is Josh's first time. After a couple of knockbacks, he's still kept his head down, worked hard and he has got what he deserved.