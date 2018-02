Fife Flyers were presented with the Gardiner Conference trophy after their match with Nottingham Panthers on Saturday.

A big crowd inside Fife Ice Arena had to wait to see the side lift the first silverware of their time in the EIHL after the game went to a shootout, which Flyers eventually won.

But then it was celebrations all the way as captain Russ Moyer picked up the trophy from Jack Dryburgh and former Flyers favourite Danny Brown.

Pictures by Steve Gunn.