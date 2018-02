Fife Flyers secured the first silverware of their seven-year term in the EIHL after a dramatic game in Dundee on Sunday.

They only needed a point to clinch the Gardiner Conference and did so by equalising with just 16 seconds of regulation left, before going on to claim a 7-6 overtime victory.

It was a great night for players, coaching staff and fans alike and these pictures by Steve Gunn capture the occasion perfectly.