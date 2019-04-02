The New Golf Club St Andrews won the 2019 inter-club tournament played over the Eden Course in St Andrews.

The annual competition is organised by the XIXth Hole GC of St Andrews and is the highlight of the spring calendar at the Home of Golf.

Introduced by the XIXth Hole GC in 1976, the invitational event involves all seven local golf clubs. Each team consists of six players with the leading four scores counting towards their aggregate in the stableford competition.

The winning New GC team finished with a total of 146 points, three clear of the runners-up and hosts, the XIXth Hole GC.

Third place went to St Regulus Ladies GC on 139, with the St Rule GC next on 137, while the Royal and Ancient GC were a further point in arrears. St Andrews GC were sixth on 135 points, with St Andrews Thistle GC in last place on 133 points.

The leading individual awards were won by Wendy Howden (St. Regulus LGC) with 38 points, while Dennis Clark (XIXth Hole GC) took the men’s prize with 39 points.

Pictured is the winning team (left to right) - Nick Randerson, Graham Clelland, Graeme Dalton, Joe Noble, Ronnie Dinnie and Freddie Lawrence.