International duty for pair

Two former Kinross High School pupils were in international action at two different beach volleyball competitions.

Mitchell Brown was in Vaduz, Monaco playing in the European Volleyball Federations’ Small Countries’ Division playing against teams from Monaco. Liechtenstein, Cyprus, San Marino, Luxemburg, Northern Ireland and Wales.

It was a tough for the Scottish pair of Brown and Callum Stewart who finished in ninth position out of 12 teams competing.

It was a sharp learning curve for the young Scottish pairing who are looking to improve their performances over the next couple of years.

Brown said: “Once again it was an amazing experience in Vaduz, the weather of 34 degrees was certainly a challenge as was far from what we are used to at Portobello.

“The level of competition was very high so we were delighted to come away with a win. We are entering the second half of the beach season and we are hopeful to do well in the coming weeks in the Scottish championships.”

The second beach competition was for junior men and it was being held at Cardiff.

Jack McKelvey was one of the 24 Scots young men and women playing in the first ever home nations’ junior beach championships.

On the opening day (Monday) they won one match and lost two but defeated Northern Ireland and Wales (Tuesday) to set up a tough semi-final tie against England which was being played as we went to press.