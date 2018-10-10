Isabella picks up her prize at the Dunhill

The winners of this year’s Alfred Dunhill Schools Golf Challenge were presented with their prizes at the Old Course by international golf guru Robert Baker.

The winners included Isabella Lehne (left) from St Leonards School in St Andrews who took the Senior Girls title.

Winners of the University of St Andrews Texas Scramble, sponsored by the Alfred Dunhill Foundation, were also honoured. The team, made up of Lewys Anderson, Elliot Innes, Peter Eaton and Clare Calvert, came in with an 11 under par gross (60). Pic by I McIlgorm