James Isaacs signs for third season with Fife Flyers

James Isaacs is back for a third season with Fife Flyers.

The versatile skater is the latest to be confirmed for the 2018-19 season which faces off in late August.

READ MORE How Fife Flyers are building a new team

Isaacs joined Flyers from Dundee Stars in 2016 and has since been used more as a forward than a defenceman as part of the third line.

Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach, said: “He has become a valuable player to the organisation over the last couple of years.

READ MORE Fife Flyers unveil 2018-19 schedule

“His ability to go seamlessly back and forth from forward to defence has been a huge asset.”

“He has an infectious personality and is a good teammate.

He is willing to do whatever it takes for the benefit of the team, and players like this are a real asset both on and off the ice.

Isaacs’ signing followed hot on the heels of the return of Chris Wands and the arrival of new imports Paul Crowder and Scott Aarssen.