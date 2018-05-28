Jeanfield Swifts 5-1 Kennoway Star Hearts

Kennoway Star Hearts were soundly beaten 5-1 by Jeanfield Swifts in their final game of the season in the East Superleague.

The defeat means KSH finish second bottom but with no relegation this season because of the impending departure of a handful of Superleague sides to the East of Scotland league, Kennoway retain their top flight status.

It was a day that was pleasant for the fans but not so for the players as temperatures climbed into the 20s.

Jeanfield failed to breach the Kennoway rearguard despite their early dominance. In fact in the 12th minute the visitors led with a quite stunning finish from Bryce. A ball from the left by Lindsay picked out the striker on the edge of the box. He controlled the ball on his chest then hit an exquisite volley into the roof of the net past the helpless Mitchell.

Jeanfield hit back in the 23rd minute when a shot from the edge of the box was saved by Paterson only for Davies to sweep home the rebound. In this period Doig had to be substituted due to his facial injury he suffered earlier in the game and Young replaced him.

A slight reshuffle in formation followed for KSH and they started to have more control of the game.

Bryce went close when a Band cross from the left was headed past the upright. Top goalscorer M.Gay then saw a goal-bound effort blocked and deflected wide for what looked like a corner kick.

With players still debating the referee’s decision, Jeanfield broke at pace and scored a textbook counter attacking goal as Davies grabbed his second of the match.

The second half started with KSH on the front foot. The industrious Craig linked up with Bryce and C.Gay before powering in a sweet strike that again tested the imposing figure of Mitchell in between the goals.

It was a test for both sets of players as the temperature stayed in the mid 20s. Mistakes started to creep into the game and on the hour mark the hosts showed their clinical side when they again broke down the right before a low cross picked out Holden who finished high into the net.

Kennoway looked demoralised after their efforts the previous hour had basically counted for nothing.

They tried to continue to look for a way back into the game as first of all a M.Gay free kick went wide then another effort from Bryce was blocked as the Jeanfield defence were in no mood to concede their lead.

To rub salt in the wounds of the KSH team two late goals summed up the day.

Holden scored again with Paterson exposed as players pushed forward leaving gaps for the Perthshire team to exploit. Fergus scored the fifth and final goal to bring the curtain down on the KSH season.

Kennoway: Paterson, Partridge, Doig, Brewster, Craig, C.Gay, Rolland, Lindsay, Band, Bryce, M.Gay, subs: Young, Shaw, Muir.