Jorgensen: Any time you win a trophy it’s special

Jim Jorgensen has won league and play-off trophies in the past, but he reckons Fife Flyers’ Gardiner Conference win was just as special.

The experienced defenceman was a CHL (USA) champion with Bossier-Shreveport Mudbugs in 2011, while he also lifted the coveted Elite League play-off trophy with Coventry Blaze in 2015, but he ranks his success with Fife as another career highlight.

“Any time you can win a trophy, it’s huge and something you always remember,” he said.

“The way we did it (in Dundee) was not by anybody’s play-book, but it doesn’t matter at this stage, points are points, and because it was for the conference it made it that more special.

“They got a few lucky bounces, and a few lucky calls, and we overcame it.

“Any time you can face all that adversity, come out on top and have a little champagne afterwards, makes it a big memory in your hockey career.”

The attention now turns towards league points and play-offs, but Jorgensen insists that the team have not yet given up on the overall EIHL title.

“Absolutely not,” said the 32-year-old. “Why would you give up on doing that? It gives you something to fight for and to get into that play-off mentality.

“You never know what can happen if we just keep winning.

“I know Cardiff don’t lose too often, but we’ll just try to get the best place possible and go into play-offs working on all cylinders.”