Junior football returns this weekend

Thornton Hibs continued their preparations for life in the Superleague with two draws.

Last Wednesday Dundonald Bluebell visited Memorial Park and found themselves two down at half-time thanks to strikes from Ben Anthony and Chris Ireland.

Billy Rogerson reduced the leeway early in the second half and then further goals from Mark Forbes and Archie Campbell had Jason Dair’s side 3-2 up.

A goal from Garry Thomson seven minutes from time meant that the game finished all-square.

On Saturday the Hibs played host to Harthill Royal.

Allan Brown volleyed Harthill in front only for Stuart Drummond to equalise from the spot after Liam Baillie brought down Chris Ireland.

Craig Johnston put the visitors back in front with Shaun Keatings equalising near the end.

Meanwhile, Glenrothes Juniors continued their season preparations with a 4-1 win over amateur outfit Hearts of Beath followed by a 1-0 win over Rosyth last weekend thanks to a Scott Napier strike.

This Saturday the revamped East Superleague begins. All three local sides – Glenrothes Juniors, Kennoway Star Hearts and Thornton Hibs – are in this season’s top flight.

The Hibs are away to Carnoustie Panmure, kick off 2.30pm at Laing Park. Glenrothes Juniors host Dundee Downfield at the Warout Stadium while KSH are away to Tayport.

Twenty four junior teams in the east region left to join the East of Scotland league at the end of last season. The juniors now consists of three leagues of 12.