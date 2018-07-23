Karen and Chris show their leadership skills

This week Leven Las Vegas Running Club welcomed two new jog leaders to their ranks.

Long-standing club members Karen Richards and Chris Russell attended, and passed with flying colours, a jogScotland training course to learn how to organise and lead regular club training sessions.

Chris will be taking charge of his first session this coming week, with Karen in the driving seat the week after as both begin to put their training into practive.

Club members were also out and about during the week as competitive action continued

On Wednesday evening the Fife AC Midweek Series continued with the Newburgh Trail Race, a tough four mile event across rough and hilly terrain.

There were eight runners representing Leven Las Vegas, with Alan Davie, who was still recovering from his great performance at the Tour of Fife last week, first Leven member to finish in a fine 14th place.

Further back were James Scott, Allen Marr, Jeff Taylor, Jemma Guild, Peter Rieu-Clarke, Teresa Guild and Karen Richards.

On the same night at Crombie Country Park north of Dundee, Chris Russell added another race victory to his growing collection when he won a 10km trail race held to raise funds for Special Olympics Tayside.

Chris, who was defending his title from last year’s event, was joined in the race by clubmate Annie Gibson.

On Saturday morning, the club’s Barry West took on the tough challenge of the Run the Blades Half Marathon which sees runners pass close by the huge turbines of Whitelee Wind Farm as they traverse the terrain across remote Eaglesham Moor. Barry did well in his first half marathon as a member of Leven Las Vegas.