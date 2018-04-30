Kennoway Star Hearts 0-4 Bonnyrigg Rose

Kennoway Star Hearts were looking to build on the morale-boosting midweek win over basement boys Forfar West End but knew they would have had an arduous task in securing a result against league leaders Bonnyrigg Rose.

With ex KSH striker Kyle Wilson playing for the opposition, he opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he pounced on a slack clearance before curling the ball into the top corner from outside of the box.

Not the start the home side were wanting but to their credit Kennoway tried to get the ball down and play a passing game rather than resort to route one football.

The visitors were well drilled all over the park with no fewer than four Scottish Junior internationals in their defence alone. They were quick in the tackle and utilised the pace and power up front at every opportunity.

A free kick 35 yards from goal gave M.Gay a chance to add to his tally for the season. A precise effort from the in form striker saw Andrews tip the ball onto the crossbar before desperately clutching the ball at the second attempt.

On the half hour mark Bonnyrigg extended their lead. Having made a spectacular save minutes previously, Paterson was helpless as a corner kick was swept home on the goal line from McGachie after a headed knockdown from one of his team mates.

A poor goal defensively to lose and it was an uphill task for the home side three minutes later when Wilson set up goal number three. Looking suspiciously offside, the forward did not waste the time in rolling the ball across the six yard line for an easy goal for strike partner McIntosh as he smashed the ball past Paterson.

The second half started with KSH knocking the ball about without really threatening the Rose defence. It was the odd flash of skill from M.Gay that lit up the KSH attack as the striker created a few half chances.

The match was needing a spark as it was both team’s playing possession ,it looked like the away side were content with their three goal lead and the home side were not taking any risks as they looked shell shocked after the goal`s conceded in the first half.

Gradually chances started to come along for both sides. A M.Gay shot was blocked and up the other end Wilson went close with a shot over the bar from 15 yards.

The fourth goal arrived just after the hour when substitute Lough saw a shot take a wicked deflection leaving Paterson stranded as the ball sailed into the net.

Several substitutions were made for both teams as they looked to keep players fit for the heavy fixture schedule coming up.

Johnstone added some much needed experience and composure when he came on. Almost straight away the players around him gained that belief as they started to pass with more conviction and purpose.

The player manager was involved in another move that saw Andrews make another save from M.Gay as he held a firm shot from 20 yards.

Kennoway: Paterson, Young, McGowan, Doig, Brewster, C.Gay, Rolland, Collins, Craig, M.Gay, Band, Subs: Johnstone, Bryce, Shaw, Bremner,

Kennoway’s next two fixtures are hosting Lochee United on Wednesday 6.45pm and Saturday at home to Broxburn, 2.30pm kick off.