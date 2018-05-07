Kennoway Star Hearts 2-2 Broxburn Athletic

Looking to build on a fine midweek win over Scottish Cup semi-finalists Lochee United, Kennoway welcomed fourth-placed Broxburn Athletic to Treaton Park as the sun split the sky as an expectant support looked forward to what on promised to be a match to savour.



The home side started on the front foot with Bryce showing some fine play on the left before delivering a pin point cross onto the head of M. Gay , the striker out jumped his marker only to see his effort graze the top of the crossbar .

Rolland then saw a header crash back of the post from a few yards out as a corner from Gay caused all sort of carnage.

The home side were looking the better side in these exchanges however the more miss of the season happened just before the half hour at the opposite end of the park.

In what was Broxburn's first real attack of the game an open goal from eight yards surely would mean the hosts going a goal behind, however inexplicably Miller shot wide.

The visitors started to impose themselves on the game with a few chances created. First of all Anderson struck a firm free kick that brought out the best of Paterson in between the sticks when he dived low to divert the ball behind for a corner.

Richards then saw a shot saved again Paterson doing his duty in goal for the home side.

The deadlock was broken when a free kick from the right was played into the penalty area for Richards to get the final touch from a few yards out.

Just before half time Collins saw a shot from distance just miss the target for KSH then on the stroke of half time a ball from Johnstone picked out Muir who headed just wide . HT 0-1

All to play for as the half kicked off. The opening period saw KSH impose themselves into controlling the possession as they looked to get back into the match.

Skipper Chris Gay went close with a shot from distance as he looked to lead from the front.

It was pretty much Kennoway possession and Broxburn defending resolutely as the half wore on .

Finally the breakthrough came when a ball from the left somehow arrived at the feet of C.Gay, the midfielder took a deft touch before coolly lifting the ball over Donoghue and into the back of the net from eight yards .

Bryce almost gave the home side the lead with fifteen minutes to go when he managed to get on the end of a pass before executing a lob that beat the goalkeeper but unfortunately just dropped the wrong side of the post.

Against the run of play Broxburn somehow grabbed the lead. A long clearance from a defender saw Anderson get the break of the ball but to the strikers credit his finish was a touch of class as he lofted it high over Paterson and into the goal.

Five minutes left on the clock Anderson received a second yellow card then subsequent red fir time wasting.

With two minutes remaining Muir got on the end of a quick throw in and ghosted in between a few defenders before drilling a low shot past Donoghue for the equaliser .

The home sides desire to try and get the three points was almost awarded when a corner broke to Craig twenty yards from goal. The full back for the day struck a volley that looked destined for the net only to see Donoghue pull of the save of the match to ensure a point apiece . FT 2-2

Team : Paterson Craig Rolland Brewster Band Johnstone Collins C.Gay Muir M.Gay Bryce subs : McGowan Bremer

At home v hill of beath 9th we'd kick 7pm then home v Penicuik sat 12th 2.30pm kick off