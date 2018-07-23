Kennoway Star Hearts 3-1 Lochore Welfare

Kennoway Star Hearts welcomed Lochore Welfare to Treaton Park as both teams continued their pre-season preparations.

KSH were on the back of a midweek 7-1 victory over local amateurs Leven Utd, with doubles in the match for Band, Craig, Bryce and a single goal from Young.

Manager Craig Johnstone made several changes to his starting line up to make sure all the squad got valuable minutes as the new season approaches.

Lochore Welfare managed by ex-KSH assistant Andy Healy shocked the hosts with an opening goal inside five minutes. A corner from the right was poorly dealt with and the Lochore striker hit home from a few yards out.

It was a positive start for the away side and they had a further chance to extend their lead when the lively no.10 raced through and hit a shot that brought out the best of Paterson in the Kennoway goal.

Gradually the hosts started to dominate possession and a pass from Johnstone found Bryce lurking on the edge of the penalty area. However, the striker saw his lofted effort narrowly miss the target with the Lochore goalkeeper stranded.

Two minutes before half-time KSH levelled. A free kick was played into the box with Partridge rising above everyone to power a header across the face of the goal, youngster Watson was on hand to casually head the ball home from six-yards wrong footing the goalkeeper.

The second half started in a whirlwind fashion with Bryce scoring a spectacular solo goal.

He picked the ball up just inside the Lochore half, wide on the right before setting off on a lung-bursting run.

The striker powered his way past a few players as if they were not there and as he entered the penalty area he cut inside on his left foot before firing in a howitzer of a shot that flew past the goalkeeper.

The play was mainly in the Lochore half of the pitch and it was no surprise when KSH grabbed a third goal.

After a run and cross from Craig was blocked, it was another of Kennoway’s youngsters that grabbed the goal. Collins pounced on the loose ball before smashing it past the keeper at his near post.

It was almost one way traffic at this point and, after another set piece delivery from Johnstone, KSH looked to have added a fourth goal as Doig stooped to head the ball home.

The referee decided it was offside much to the annoyance of the Kennoway defender.

Kennoway: Paterson, Grierson, Bremner, Partridge, Young, Band, Johnstone, Lindsay, Watson, Collins, Bryce, Subs: Doig, R.Muir, D.Muir, Craig.