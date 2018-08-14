Kingdom athletes make their presence felt

It was a successful weekend for Fife AC athletes at the Scottish Senior and U17 Championships in Grangemouth, with a handful of medals, personal best performances and places in finals.

Jenny Selman returned from a period of injury to take the senior women’s 1500m title.

In what was a slow, tactical race in wet and windy conditions, Jenny ran 4.34.17 to win gold from Kerry McAngus of Kilbarchan an Zoe Bates of Edinburgh AC.

There was another senior women’s podium place from Annabel Simpson, who claimed the silver medal in the women’s 5,000m in 17.06 behind national cross country champion Mhairi Maclennan of Inverness Harriers.

It has been a hugely successful summer for Annabel, who added her silver medal to the bronze she won at the Scottish 10 mile road championships in April and the gold she won at the Scottish 5k road championships in May.

In the senior championships, there were also strong runs from Owen Miller, who posted another sub four minute clocking in the senior men’s 1500m when placing seventh in 3.58.97, and Sam Fernando, who placed sixth in the senior men’s steeplechase in 10.04.

It was a great weekend too for the McWhinnie family, with twins Iain and Gavin both making the podium in the U17 men’s 1500m steeplechase.

Iain took the title in 4.49.17 with Gavin very close behind in third in 4.50.45.

Ben Sandilands ran well in a top quality U17 men’s 1500m won by European Youth Champion Kane Elliot of Falkirk Victoria Harriers.

Ben, who is only in his first year in the age group, placed seventh in 4.15.76 after having run an excellent personal best of 4.12.41 in his heat the previous day.

Finally, it was a busy weekend for U17s Layla Zuill and Nana Akuoko, with Layla placing fifth in the 200m and seventh in the 100m, and Nana placing seventh in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump.