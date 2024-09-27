Kingdom fly fishing title up for grabs
The angler, who was runner-up last year and is a former winner, has triumphed in this season’s two heats at Ballo and Eden Springs and is in form.
However, there are over 20 anglers in the frame for the coveted title.
One of them is Andrew Weir, who was third last year, and another is Shaun Dickson, a former winner.
Scott Mudie, the organiser of the popular event, is also in the final along with Kirsty Murray from Dunfermline, Andrew’s partner, is the first women to have qualified for the final and she is a member of Scotland’s ladies fly fishing team.
The top prize is £350 with various vouchers and the runner-up receives £250 plus vouchers and the third placed angler £150 plus vouchers.
Prizes go down as far as the seventh placed angler and the heaviest fish carries a prize of £50.
