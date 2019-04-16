Kingdom running club goes Round the Houses

Fife AC were out in force at the Round the Houses 10k in Grangemouth, which doubled up as the Scottish Universities 10k Championships.

Ryan Lafferty was the first Fife AC runner home, placing 11th in a strong field, which was led by Commonwealth Games marathon bronze medallist Robbie Simpson of Deeside Runners, in a huge personal best of 32.28.

Annabel Simpson, fresh from her victory at the Tay 10 Mile Road Race, secured the silver medal behind Central AC’s Scottish Cross Country bronze medallist Morag Millar in 35.18.

The Glasgow University Dentistry student also won the Scottish Universities 10k title.

There were also impressive personal bests from sisters Jennifer and Ailsa Cruickshanks.

Sandwiched between a half marathon personal best at the Alloa Half Marathon last weekend and the London Marathon at the end of the month,

Jennifer ran 38.03 for the shorter 10k distance, while Ailsa dipped under 40 minutes for the first time with 39.39.

Alan Gibson was second v60 man in 38.59 while Inness Bracegirdle was first v60 woman in 45.51.

Top Fife AC results were as follows:

11 Ryan Lafferty 32.28; 23 Rory Scott 33.33; 45 Craig Morris 34.46; 2 Annabel Simpson 35.14; 8 Halina Rees 37.58; 10 Jennifer Cruickshanks 38.03; 121 Colin McWilliam 38.22; 122 Ben Kinninmouth 38.30; 135 Gordon Lawson 38.56’ second v60 Alan Gibson 38.59; 21 Ailsa Cruickshanks 39.39; first v60 Innes Bracgirdle 45.41.

Earlier in the week, Fife AC hosted the popular St Andrews 5k at the university playing fields.

The race was won by Lewis Rodgers, who ran an impressive 15:55 on the multi-terrain course.

Kieran Cooper of St Andrews University took the silver medal in 16.25 while Craig Morris took the bronze medal in 16.51.

Halina Rees was first woman in 19.02. Heather Anderson and Ails

a Cruickshanks made it a Fife AC 1-2-3, with the women running 19.14 and 19.30 respectively.

Top results were as follows:

2 Kieran Cooper (St A Uni) 16:25; 3 Craig Morris (Fife AC) 16:51; 4 Nic Brew (Falkland Trail Runners) 17:04; 5 Rory Scott (Fife AC) 17:08;

6 Michael Healy (unattached) 17:11; 7 Dan MacQueen (Penicuik Harriers) 17:17;

8 Mark Bell (Dundee Road Runners) 17:27; 9 Josh Cook (St A Uni) 17:55;

10 Ben Kinninmonth (Fife AC) 18:09.