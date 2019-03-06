Kinross boys come up short at volleyball extravaganza

Kinross High School pupils from S1, 2 and 3 participated in Scottish Volleyball’s National Volleyball Festival at Grangemouth Sports Centre.

Over 200 pupils in 40 teams played on 10 courts in what must be the biggest and best junior volleyball experience this year.

The Kinross High boys and girls had a very busy day playing four qualifying matches in the morning before the sections were re-drawn for four more matches in the afternoon.

The Kinross boys’ team won all four of their matches in the morning round of games which saw them qualify for the champions’ league in the afternoon.

Their opening fixture in the afternoon was against old rivals Queensferry High School with the result going in the Kinross boys’ favour 17-7.

The team then faced a stiffer challenge against Stewarton Academy but eased ahead to win 12-11 at the final whistle.

Their penultimate match was against Kyle Academy II which they won 15-10 to set up a nail biting final against the only other undefeated boys’ team, Kyle Academy I.

The Kyle Academy boys had narrowly defeated the Kinross boy in the Scotttish Cup final two years ago so the scene was set for an exciting finish to the day.

It wasn’t to be for the Kinross lads as they lost out 8 -14 for Kyle to take the gold medal position leaving them with silver.

A European Volleyball Federation Schools’ initiative is already underway in Kinross-shire Primary Schools with Scottish Volleyball’s Ben Pipes (former GB men’s Olympic team captain) delivering introductory coaching sessions for senior primary pupils over the next couple of months backed up by equipment and support materials for the schools.

The coaching sessions will culminate in a local volleyball festival ro be held at Lochleven Community Campus on May 10.

Thereafter the primary pupils will be invited to attend weekly coaching/games sessions at the Campus on Wednesdays from 5 - 6 pm until the end of the summer term.