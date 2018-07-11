Kinross court calls it a day after ace career

After a glittering career on the court, Kinross badminton star Patrick MacHugh has announed his retirement from full-time badminton.

His decision came on the same day that playing partner Martin Campbellalso announced his decision to stand down from the sport full-time.

For Campbell and MacHugh, their performances at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will be their last in a Team Scotland shirt, bringing to an end distinguished careers for both players.

They have been mainstays of the Scotland squad in recent years, with Campbell amassing 29 international caps since 2010 and MacHugh representing his country 18 times since 2014.

But both have decided their latest Commonwealth Games experience will be their last, having helped Scotland reach the quarter-finals of the team event on the Gold Coast.

Campbell explained his decision, saying: “I have been in the senior national team squad since I was 18 and I have loved being part of it, going from one of the youngest to now sadly one of the oldest!

“I think for myself personally I felt it was the right time after reflecting on it following the Commonwealth Games.”

While Campbell took some time to make his decision after returning from the Gold Coast, MacHugh had a slightly clearer vision of his future going into the competition:

“For me, going into the Gold Coast games I knew I was going to stop my playing career and thankfully managed to end on somewhat of a high competing out in Australia” he said.

“I had reached the goals that I wanted to reach and after eight years of full time training it is time to move on - the body was definitely finding it harder to recover as well.”

During long careers which have included many highlights, both were clear on what their most memorable moments were.

“Definitely representing Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014,” said MacHugh. “With it being my first one and on home soil it made it very special and a memorable time in my life.

“Being able to represent my country has been a great privilege and along the way I have met a lot of new friends.”