Kinross pupil takes top prize at volleyball event

St Andrews University was the venue for a weekend of junior international volleyball with the first ever Flying Scots invitation tournament for boys and girls aged under 18.

Four teams competed for the gold medals: Scotland East, Scotland West, Northern Ireland and North West England.

Kinross High School pupil Matthew Moloney featured in the Scotland East team playing middle hitter/blocker and they opened the tournament playing against North West England boys on the Friday afternoon.

After a slow start the Scotland East boys eased past their English counterparts to start the tournament with a vital win.

Saturday morning saw the Scotland East boys play Northern Ireland and again they won through.

The Saturday afternoon fixture against Scotland West proved a tougher challenge with the west boys dumping their East cousins.

Other results went East’s way which set up a final against Scotland West on the Sunday afternoon.

The first set of the final between Scotland East and West saw the East gain some revenge for their Saturday defeat by winning 25-9.

The second set was more evenly contested and West levelled the match with a narrow 26-24 win to set up a third set decider.

The third set saw East back in the ascendency with a 15-7 win to secure the gold medal position.

Flying Scots East 2 v 1 Flying Scots West (25-9, 24-26, 15-7).