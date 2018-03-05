Kirkcaldy ice hockey teen relishing GB call-up after scoring first EIHL goals

Kirkcaldy ice hockey starlet Caly Robertson can’t wait to be back in a Team GB shirt ahead of next month’s under-18 (Division 2A) junior world championships in Estonia.

Robertson, who ices for Edinburgh Capitals in the Elite League, cemented his call-up at an international training camp in Sheffield last week, and the 17-year-old has fond memories of playing the same competition last year in Pyeongchang, South Korea, scoring two goals in the arena where the Olympic ice hockey gold was won just last month.

Robertson said of the week-long tourney: “Last year was a great experience, my first time representing GB at a world championships – especially travelling to South Korea and getting a taste of the Olympic arena.

“I’m left with some amazing memories both on and off the ice. It’s a completely different culture there, and it was my first time playing in what felt like a really professional set-up.”

This year, Great Britain are set to face-off against hosts Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, Korea, and Australia in Tallinn as Robertson continued: “We’ve got a good chance of doing well.”

The former Viewforth High School pupil marked his GB call-up by scoring his first EIHL goals at the weekend, hitting the net twice in Capitals 9-4 home defeat to Dundee Stars on Saturday.

