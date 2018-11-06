Kirkcaldy YMCA takes over ownership of bowling club

Kirkcaldy YMCA has revealed plans for £500,000 of improvements after taking over a local bowling club

Gallatown Park Bowling Club and bowling greens will be transferred to the organisation after its months-long bid was finally approved.

The YMCA has been occupying the building on a five year lease for an annual rent of £1900.

It will now be sold to them for £1000.

The group plans to carry out more than £500,000 of refurbishments once the sale is complete, thanks to funding from the Big Lottery, Awards for All and Inspiring Scotland.

Kirkcaldy YMCA provides services in the Gallatown area which is in the top two per cent of deprived areas in Scotland.

The building will be accessible to the community and projects delivered will provide learning opportunities for children and adults, offering green spaces and employment and volunteering opportunities.

Cllr Alistair Cameron, Labour for Kirkcaldy Central, said: “I really welcome this addition to Kirkcaldy YMCA for youngsters coming through there.

“Its great to come into this area and provide so many different activities and age group activities and the management team and trust will be fantastic.”

This is just the second property asset transfer that Fife Council has agreed since the legislation came into affect in 2015.

Several councillors raised concerns that maybe the process was too tough, and that it should potentially be reassessed.

Tim Kendrick, community manager, said: “It’s important to bear in mind that although we had well over 30 initial applications, the fact that not all of them resulted in a property transfer doesn’t mean they’ve failed.

“Other agreements have included long term leasing or booking a venue for a number of hours each week.

“It’s important that any community group goes into this process with their eyes wide open.”

He added: Though we do as much as we can to make the process easier for community groups, by definition my colleagues have a responsibility to make sure we’re not giving away assets if the community is not able to take on the responsibility.”