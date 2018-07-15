Knox ready for another beautiful Sunday

Russell Knox will head into round four of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open ready to win back to back Rolex Series Event titles.

The Inverness born ace came out on top at last weekend's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and he's perfectly placed to repeat the feat in his home country today (Sunday).

Knox is part of a three man group going into the final day just two shots off the lead held by Swede Jens Dantrop.

A couple of dozen players all still have a realistic chance of winning in Gullane at the conclusion of what is sure to be an exciting day's golf.

But Knox is quietly confident of leaving with the trophy.

He said: "Winning your home Open is a massive goal.

"I'm in a decent position and playing well so I'm going to give it 100%"

Fifer Connor Syme started his final round shortly after 11am.

He's out of contention to win, but with three spots at next week's Open Championship still up for grabs, the Drumoig 23-year-old is aiming to shoot low and make Carnoustie.

Jamie McLeary, born in Peterhead but who played his golf as a youngster in Leven, qualified for the Scottish Open last week and certainly made his mark.

McLeary made the cut, and completed his final round on Sunday afternoon.