Komets create awareness once again

By Sarah brown
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 12:19 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 16:04 BST
Komets Netball Club have yet again achieved great things in their local community, by raising awareness for Andys Man Club.

Komets hosted their annual Bring a Bloke Night last Wednesday.

This saw over 40 Men and woman attending a fun packed Netball session and then Game.

Our objective as a Netball Club is not only to allow people the opportunity to Play, in order to stay fit and healthy, but to allow people to feel part of a team, make new friends, reduce isolation and encourage better mental health.

We have Training every Wednesday at Windmill Community Campus for both men and woman.

The club prides itself on having a super friendly reputation and welcome anyone on their netball journey no matter what stage they are at.

Andys Man Club is a charity all the Club agree on supporting due to their incredible outreach of men Scotland wide.

Komets Netball Club have an incredible platform to advocate mental health locally. We are not just a Netball Club but a Family.

