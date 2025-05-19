Komets create awareness once again

Komets hosted their annual Bring a Bloke Night last Wednesday.

This saw over 40 Men and woman attending a fun packed Netball session and then Game.

Our objective as a Netball Club is not only to allow people the opportunity to Play, in order to stay fit and healthy, but to allow people to feel part of a team, make new friends, reduce isolation and encourage better mental health.

We have Training every Wednesday at Windmill Community Campus for both men and woman.

The club prides itself on having a super friendly reputation and welcome anyone on their netball journey no matter what stage they are at.

Andys Man Club is a charity all the Club agree on supporting due to their incredible outreach of men Scotland wide.