Komets Soar for Andy's Man Club

Komets Netball Club has been running for over 7 years. It is a social netball club which, prides itself for being one of the friendliest clubs around. We aim to get women and men back into the game, Whether it to be for socialisation, fun or fitness.

We have over 100 members, although not every member attends every week, we have a great rapport within the club, people can come and go as they please.

This year the Committee, put their heads together and decided they would like to host a charity event. We have great banter with some of the guys who play football in the hall before we do, so we had a chat with them.

Komets - AMC

From there, the idea of the 'Bring a Bloke or Bestie' night was born.

We really wanted to fundraise for a worthy cause, so we decided that Andy's Man Club would be the ideal charity, we have real respect for the work they do and it is a very close charity to some of the members hearts. Komets are also very passionate about improving and encouraging good mental health.

We held the event at Windmill Community Campus. We had over 50 people attend, both men and woman.

We started with a fun-packed warm up, some drills and then we had a little competition, by the way of some games.